Are you a big spender or a thirty consumer when it comes to your phone? We break down the pros and cons of two of the hottest Android phones, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the OnePlus 5.

Despite the price difference, the phones are pretty competitive, which made for a lively debate.

Also, would you pay extra to ride in a bus that can promise you a good night's rest? We take a look at Cabin, which is trying to redefine the idea of buses as a form of comfortable transportation.

Lastly, we talk about sex dolls and artificial intelligence. And no, we're not talking about "Westworld."

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Can the OnePlus 5 topple the Galaxy S8? (The 3:59, Ep. 265)

