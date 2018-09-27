On this podcast, we talk about:
- The new Oculus Quest headset and whether it's a big leap for virtual reality.
- Why you should wait for the iPhone XR.
- NASA turning 60, and how it's reinventing itself.
- The 5G revolution.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Can the Oculus Quest headset get you to care about VR? (The 3:59, Ep. 465)
