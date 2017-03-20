Can Samsung Galaxy S8's Bixby outdo Apple's Siri? (The 3:59, Ep. 196)

Samsung is trying again with its own digital voice assistant. Will it be a breakout hit or a me-too product?

After the tech titan introduced the S Voice assistant in 2012, it's now getting ready to launch a new and improved digital butler called Bixby in its upcoming Galaxy S8 next week. But, with the voice assistant market already crowded with Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana, Bixby will need to work hard to stand out.

We also dig into eBay's latest effort to battle Amazon in e-commerce shipping and review some of the most interesting things out of South by Southwest this year.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Can Samsung Galaxy S8's Bixby out-do Apple's Siri? (The 3:59, Ep. 196)

