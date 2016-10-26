Can Microsoft Surface Studio one-up the iMac? (The 3:59, Ep. 130)

Sarah Tew/CNET

The big splash at Microsoft's product showcase on Wednesday was a bit of a throwback. It wasn't a new tablet or fitness band or even a laptop. It was an all-in-one desktop computer.

While desktops lost the computing crown to smartphones years ago, Microsoft sought to remake its own all-in-one, called the Surface Studio, as a touchscreen-enabled hub for artistry and design.

We also discuss tech companies' efforts to increase accessibility to their devices for the disabled, as well as Apple's soft quarterly earnings (granted, they're still making tons of money) and its MacBook press event Thursday.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

