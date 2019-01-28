On this podcast, we talk about:
- Disney's plans for a second VR short film.
- The many work and companion robots shown at CES 2019.
- What Samsung may name its new foldable phone.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Can Disney make VR relevant? (The 3:59, Ep. 510)
