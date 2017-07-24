Marvel

We're back after a much-too-long hiatus, and wow, did a lot happen.

Roger Cheng was in San Diego, California, last week for Comic Con, attending geek weddings and covering sneak peeks for upcoming blockbusters like "Justice League" and "Blade Runner 2049." He came back most hyped for "Avengers: Infinity War." A trailer shown at the convention hints that "Infinity War" could have 60 different characters on screen. We're a little skeptical of how that's going to play out.

Also, we take a look at virtual reality that uses psychological tricks to "hack" how your brain sees cartoons, and talk about the largest dark market takedown after AlphaBay's abrupt ending.

Comic-Con's trailers are bringing a lot of hype. Now it's time to deliver (The 3:59, Ep. 255)

