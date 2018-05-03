Cambridge Analytica sinks. Where will your data go? (The 3:59, Ep. 396)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Cambridge Analytica shutting down.
- A new virtual reality headset prototype from Facebook.
- How virtual reality can help doctors treat patients better.
