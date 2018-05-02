Cambridge Analytica is reportedly shutting down following Facebook data mining scandal

Getty Images

Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, is reportedly shutting down following alleged misuse of Facebook data.

The company is closing its doors because it lost several clients in recent months and faces growing legal fees as part of the Facebook investigation, a source close to the matter told the Wall Street Journal. The shutdown is effective Wednesday.

Cambridge Analytica is at the center of a scandal that's stirred up two national governments and Facebook, the world's largest social network. Facebook banned the UK-based political data analysis firm last month, saying it had improperly received data from as many as 87 million user profiles.

Cambridge Analytica suspended its chief executive Alexander Nix in March after he and other senior executives at the firm were caught on video by the UK's Channel 4 saying they'd go beyond using data to hurt a client's rival political candidate. Those tactics, Nix said in a report, included entrapping politicians to influence an election's outcome. The company has ties to the Donald Trump campaign.

The company had also announced it was launching an independent investigation into whether it was involved in any wrongdoing.

Cambridge Analytica, its parent company SCL Group and Facebook didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.