Callpod Dragon Bluetooth headset has 100+ meter range

Callpod

Callpod has just announced the Dragon Bluetooth headset, which claims to have 100+ meter range (that's 328 feet for you nonmetric types) plus dual-mic noise suppression technology. Like the SoundID SM1000, the Dragon also has a walkie-talkie mode that you can use if you have two of them. It also features two reversible earwraps for comfort, plus the ability to upgrade the firmware in case there are feature updates in the future. The Dragon is rather pricey as far as headsets go, but if it delivers on all its promises, it sounds like a good deal. It's available for $119.99 right now from Callpod.com.