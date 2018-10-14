Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 captures record sales

Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 scored a major victory for Activision on Friday.

The multiplayer first-person shooter game set the launch day record for digital releases in Activision history, breaking the record set last year by Call of Duty: WWII, the company said Sunday. It also set a record at the PlayStation Store for day one digital full game sales.

An Activision representative declined to provide more specific sales figures.

Released Friday on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and on PC via Battle.net, Black Ops 4 retreats from the familiar single player campaign in favor of competitive gaming's latest trend: Battle Royale. By dispensing with automatically healing players after a firefight, the game opens up the player's tactical options in multiplayer -- you can fall back and heal, or risk it all and charge forward when your opponent isn't expecting it.

Weapons have also gotten an overhaul, with each gun getting its own set of attachments -- including something called "operator mods" that give weapons extra features they wouldn't normally have.

