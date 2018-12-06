Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition gives you all the multiplayer fun for less cash

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Sean Buckley/CNET

A new Call of Duty package is out that promises you more bang for your buck.

On Thursday, Activision Blizzard announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition. The Battle Edition is essentially the same game as the standard CoD: Black Ops 4, but only includes the Multiplayer and Blackout game modes (so no Zombies mode). The bonus is that Battle Edition only costs $30 (converts to £23/AU$42), as opposed to the $60 (£47/AU$83) price tag for Black Ops 4 Standard Edition.

It's worth noting that $30 is Activision Blizzard's intro sale price, and the price will change to $40 On Jan. 7. So if you want to get Black Ops 4 and can live without the Zombies mode, it may be worth considering picking up Battle Edition for half the cost.

Right now Black Ops 4 Battle Edition is available exclusively for PC through Blizzard's Battle.net platform. It's unknown if the game will be available through other means in the future.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is another title in the well-known Call of Duty franchise, but its new Blackout battle royale mode makes it popular in the age of games like Fortnite and PUBG. The game released in October and has already broken sales records.