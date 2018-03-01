Buzzfeed, Walmart collaborate on line of cookware, kitchen tools

Buzzfeed has turned its Tasty brand into more than just social-media-friendly recipe videos. The media company announced March 1 that it will sell a line of Tasty-branded kitchen products at Walmart. The line of more than 90 products, which is now available in stores and online, features colorful cookware, bakeware and small kitchen tools that range in price from $4.44 to $99.

Enlarge Image Buzzfeed

"Walmart's focus on saving customers so they can live better lines up perfectly with Tasty's mission of making cooking fun and accessible for beginner and experienced cooks alike," said Ben Kaufman, head of BuzzFeed Commerce, the division that creates physical products for the company. "We're excited to unveil Tasty's first cookware line with one of the biggest and most innovative retailers in the world, and make it even easier for Tasty fans to prepare our delicious recipes in their own homes."

The addition of cooking equipment to the Tasty lineup makes sense for the popular brand. Last year, the company announced the creation of the Tasty One Top, a $149 Bluetooth-enabled induction countertop burner designed to help you cook all those recipes you see in the Tasty videos. If you're already a fan of Tasty's recipe offerings, you can go all in and outfit your kitchen with tools that will help you follow along with the videos. And that fanbase is big: According to BuzzFeed, Tasty videos reach nearly 540 million people worldwide through Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat and other social media platforms.

But the new line of Walmart products could broaden Tasty's appeal beyond its video audience. Even if you've never seen one of those shot-from-overhead cooking clips, you might find yourself attracted to cute cookware you see on a Walmart shelf.

"Like Tasty viewers, our customers are looking for inspiration and want to have a little fun in the kitchen. Through our unique partnership, we're making it easier than ever to do that," Steve Ronchetto, the vice president for Walmart U.S.' Cook and Dine division, said in a statement.