Buzz Out Loud 1541: How to kill HP in 15 easy steps (Podcast)

The Wall Street Journal devastates Hewlett Packard in one incredibly accurate editorial that compiles all the mistakes of the past year or so. And well ... it hurts. In that "oh so true" way. Speaking of hard truths, Eric Schmidt says Google + is an "identity service" and not a social network, and if you don't want to use your real name, don't use G+. Respect. Less respect for the possibility that Larry Page knew about the rogue Canadian pharmacy ads that were posting on Google. Hmm.

Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 1541: How to kill HP in 15 easy steps

EPISODE 1541

NEWS

Schmidt: G+ ‘Identity Service,’ Not Social Network

Report: Justice Dept. says Page knew about rogue drug ads

Samsung reportedly recruits ex-HP VP for PC business; considers buying webOS

H-P’s One-Year Plan

Facebook ending Deals product after four-month test

Research In Motion on the Rebound

Gamestop Apologizes for Deus Ex Debacle with $50 Gift Cards

Masked Protesters Aid Time Warner’s Bottom Line

Twitter Becomes a Playground During Hurricane Irene

Quick Hits

Sprint advises employees to give ‘no comment’ on iPhone 5

iPhone 5 to have 3.5 to 3.7-inch screen, metal chassis

Samsung delays Galaxy Tab 10.1 launch in Australia

Samsung releases ChatON, another group messaging app no one will use

Here Come The MacBook Air Clones! Asus Set To Announce 5+ Ultrabooks

VOICEMAIL

Sam in Salt Lake City talks about the iPhone coming to Sprint

Steve From Boston says that FIOS is not a trustworthy Landline

EMAILS

Guys,

In reference to show 1540, I live just outside D.C. and was able to “”test”" the theory of texting during an emergency. After the earthquake, I naturally wanted to contact family members so I first tried calling which of course didn’t work. However, much to my surprise texting did not work either. Although my T-Mobile phone showed 4 bars (max) of signal quality, the texts failed immediately and continued to do so intermittently for the next several hours. Since we never lost power, my internet and wifi remained active, providing communication through that pipe. I don’t know how the other carriers fared but it is a scary thought that such a relatively small event could cause such a large communication outage.

Steve from Brambleton

—–

Hey BOL, this is Joshua from Wichita and I wanted to bring up the topic of mobile networks being out during an earthquake from episode 1538. Molly stated she has to have a land line phone because no carrier has figured out a way to make calls during situations such as earthquakes. Of course she’d say that since she left T-mobile awhile ago but T-mobile can still make WIFI calls during those times when every carrier’s wireless network is out but T-mobile is the only one that can make calls via VOIP. Another reason why an AT&T and T-mobile merger would be detrimental, because you know that WIFI calling would be removed once they’re assimilated. Love the show.

—–

Hey Buzz Crew,

On Friday’s show there was mention of picking up free tv channels with an hd antenna. I have been doing this for a year now, but my solution involves windows media center. I have a dual hd tuner and a 2 tb hard drive in a home built gaming pc. Having this setup lets me use my Xbox 360 as a media center extender to watch and record tv and it all streams over my network. Additionally, I use netflix on my xbox mostly to watch tv series that interest my fiance and I (battlestar galactica and stargate) and all of this is through one simple box. I would highly recommend this setup for anyone that doesn’t want to pay fees for tivo and still wants a dvr after cutting the cord. The biggest bonus is that windows media center’s interface is leaps and bounds above any cable or satellite dvr, and even has built in updated sports scores and the ability to play music, videos and view pictures.

Most of my friends are astonished when I show them my setup and ask me if its legal. You know its good of you get asked that question.

Keep up the good work buzz crew, love the show!

- Chris from atlanta, ga

—–

Hey Buzz crew-

With news of Facebook’s f8 conference around the corner, I know the one thing that many FB users would like see added: A “”Dislike”" button! How many times have you read a post like “”Stuck in traffic”" or “”The guy next to me on the subway just passed gas”" and wanted to offer the type of quick response the “”like”" would give, but who LIKES that the guy next to you passed gas?!? DISLIKE link is the way to go! I know I’ve seen requests for years now and if something else is going to be rolled out, this could be a great thing to do. To Facebook’s benefit, it would even be a roll out that users actually appreciate (as opposed to the sweeping layout changes that come far to frequently, jolting us all from our FB happy-place).

Thanks guys! Love the show!

Brian from New York

—–

Hey Buzz Crew,

I use the RunKeeper app to track my runs on my Droid Incredible and when I came across this I just had to share it. I am not an Apple fan boy by any means, but I have to respect the planning that went into this. I don’t know if anyone has created art via GPS before, but maybe this is a new art form for the 21st century.

Love the Show,

Glenn – the guy who gets strange looks on the running track when you guys crack me up on this show.

—–

