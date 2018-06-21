Buzz Aldrin reminds world that he took first space selfie

Buzz Aldrin

Buzz Aldrin responded to a fan's wish that he tweeted from space early Thursday by reminding us that he took the first space selfie.

"I would have loved to see @TheRealBuzz tweeting from the moon. That alone would have made the trip worthwhile," wrote Twitter user Fred Bones.

The 88-year-old former astronaut was quick to respond.

No tweets but I did take the first selfie! In, from space! That was one expensive selfie stick! https://t.co/bSjSh1t7M4 — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) June 21, 2018

"No tweets but I did take the first selfie! In, from space! That was one expensive selfie stick!" he tweeted.

Aldrin took the shot during NASA's 1966 Gemini 12 mission, which was his first spaceflight and focused on extravehicular activity (EVA). In 2015, a vintage print of the selfie sold for around $9,200 at an auction in London.

He took part in the more famous Apollo 11 mission -- during which he became the second man to walk on the moon and the first to urinate there -- in 1969.