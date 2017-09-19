CNET

Reviews of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are out and are largely ho-hum about the latest smartphones from Apple.

Sure, there are some nice updates for both phones. But are they really worth getting or is it better to wait for the higher-end and more expensive iPhone X, which ships in early November? One feature, though, that may get customers excited about upgrading is the iPhone 8 Plus' camera system, which provides better texture, detail and colors than last year's iPhone 7 Plus.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.



Buy the iPhone 8 Plus now or wait for the iPhone X? (The 3:59, Ep. 286)

