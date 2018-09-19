Buy a Minecraft, Fortnite or Jack Black-themed Xbox and support Make-A-Wish

Enlarge Image Microsoft

You can now buy a one-of-a-kind Xbox and support a good cause at the same time.

Microsoft has teamed up with the Make-A-Wish foundation for the 2018 "Consoles for Kids" charity auction. The pair sought out a handful of game designers and celebrities to design custom Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles.

The auction runs from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3. You can bid on the consoles on CharityBuzz. Make-A-Wish, founded in 1980, gives children with critical illnesses life-changing experiences.

Here's the full list of celebrity and game-themed consoles you can bid on:

Battlefield V

Fallout 76

Halo

Minecraft

Rocket League

Caleb McLaughlin

Carmelo Anthony

Charlie Puth

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt

Justine Ezarik (iJustine)

Jack Black

Ludacris

Liverpool F.C.

Ninja & Marshmello ( Fortnite )

) Post Malone

Prince Royce

Ronda Rousey

SMOSH

Usain Bolt

Wiz Khalifa

