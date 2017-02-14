Burger King gets mildly kinky with adults-only meal

The kid's meal has been a fast-food standard for decades. It usually includes smaller portion sizes and a cute toy. Burger King Israel decided to turn the tables and offer up an adults-only meal in celebration of Valentine's Day.

The Adults Meal comes with a burger and fries and an "adult toy": a lacy sleep mask, head massager or small feather duster, presumably for either tickling your partner or cleaning up around the house (which is also super hot).

Burger King probably isn't the first restaurant that comes to mind when you're planning a fancy Valentine's Day dinner to impress your date, but perhaps this combo meal will change that. At least you'll know if your date has a sense of humor.

The amusing marketing stunt comes from a collaboration with advertising agency Leo Burnett Israel. The sultry-looking packaging notes the Adults Meal is for 18+ only. It's unclear if Burger King employees will need to card their customers before handing it over. The combo meal is available only on Valentine's Day and only after 6 p.m. in Israel.