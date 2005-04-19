Bugs put heat on Firefox

Backers of the open-source browser set to work to counter a spate of flaw reports. Also: The Sober worm makes a comeback.
April 19, 2005
April 19, 2005
April 19, 2005
April 19, 2005
April 18, 2005
previous coverage
April 5, 2005
Firefox fans put new spin on browser protectionDoes safe sex sell? Amid reports of security holes, Firefox partisans acknowledge their core sales pitch is under threat.
April 19, 2005
Photo: A pitch for Firefox securityMozilla balked on condom-themed ad for browser, but volunteers argue it emphasizes the software's security.
April 19, 2005
Sober worm makes a comebackMass-mailing pest is spreading again, harvesting e-mail addresses for spammers, security companies have warned.
April 19, 2005
Flaw found in McAfee suiteVulnerability in Internet Security Suite 2005 could let workers sharing same computer break into one other's files, according to iDefense.
April 19, 2005
Mozilla flaws could allow attacks, data accessOpen-source specialist says vulnerabilities affect its namesake suite and the Firefox browser.
April 18, 2005
previous coverage
Flaw found in FirefoxHole in popular open-source browser could release sensitive information stored in memory.
April 5, 2005
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.