Bugs put heat on Firefox

April 19, 2005

Does safe sex sell? Amid reports of security holes, Firefox partisans acknowledge their core sales pitch is under threat.

April 19, 2005

Mozilla balked on condom-themed ad for browser, but volunteers argue it emphasizes the software's security.

April 19, 2005

Mass-mailing pest is spreading again, harvesting e-mail addresses for spammers, security companies have warned.

April 19, 2005

Vulnerability in Internet Security Suite 2005 could let workers sharing same computer break into one other's files, according to iDefense.

April 18, 2005

Open-source specialist says vulnerabilities affect its namesake suite and the Firefox browser.

April 5, 2005

Hole in popular open-source browser could release sensitive information stored in memory.