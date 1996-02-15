Bugs plague Intuit tax software again

Warning, electronic taxpayers! For the second year in a row, Intuit has issued an advisory that users of its popular TurboTax and MacInTax tax-preparation programs may make errors in their tax returns because of software bugs.

The seven bugs include mistakes in the IRA contributions calculation, auto depreciation calculation, and the link between TurboTax for Windows and Intuit's QuickBooks accounting software.

The company said yesterday that fewer than 1 percent of the 2 million users of the company's tax software should be affected. The company is also offering workarounds and free bug fixes to the software.

This year's problems are different than last year's, but like last year the company is promising to pay any penalty and interest charges that result from errors in its software or late filings associated with the bugs.