Broadcom lays off 1,100 employees after Brocade merger

Getty Images

Broadcom said Thursday it's cut about 1,100 employees to reduce costs since completing its $5.5 billion acquisition of network gear maker Brocade in November.

Broadcom said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it may terminate more positions after further evaluation of its resources. During the first quarter, the San Jose, California-based company said it incurred $145 million in restructuring charges, primarily due to employee termination costs.

Brocade specializes in data storage and networking, while Broadcom provides connectivity components, like Wi-Fi chips, to companies like Apple, HTC and LG. The move comes at a time where data centers are increasingly important, thanks to the advent of the internet of things.

Broadcom had 14,000 employees before the merger, while Brocade had about 4,400.