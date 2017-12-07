Brits still prefer binge-watching Netflix shows on the living room TV

Netflix

Figures from Netflix show that 66 percent of the hours viewed on its service in the UK is still done through the telly in the living room, rather than on a phone or tablet.

Despite European Netflix customers having Netflix installed on between three and five devices -- and indeed initial signups to the service are mostly done through phones, tablets and laptops -- it's the TV that's still the preferred way to watch the shows.

Connected set-top boxes (such as Sky Q) are the most commonly used ways to access Netflix, followed by streaming devices like the Apple TV, Roku and finally game consoles like the Xbox One and PS4.