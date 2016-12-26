Oops, false tweets happened again. Britney Spears isn't really dead

For popstar Britney Spears, Twitter hacking is toxic. An early morning tweet from Sony Music's global account on Monday proclaimed the singer dead "by accident", followed by a hashtag #RIPBritney.

Photo by Via Twitter

Shortly after, another tweet followed, blaming hackers from a "new IP" address for spreading the false rumor. Since then, both tweets have been removed from Sony Global's account, though you see them, captured by various news outlets, in the screenshot above.

Sony's callout to "#OurMine" suggests that the known hacker group is responsible. The collective, which also took credit for hacking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Twitter account, as well as Netflix and the NFL, suggested to CNET that it'll keep the hacks coming.

"Britney is fine and well," Spears' manager, Adam Leber, told CNN, officially dispelling the myth.

"We don't know who is our next target," OurMine told CNET last week. But the group could very well hit Twitter, baby, one more time.