Britain's broadband mapped: Are you in a hotspot or a notspot?

How's your broadband? A new map of UK broadband speeds shows the areas with the best -- and worst -- broadband speeds.

Independent broadband news and information site Thinkbroadband has pulled together coverage information from the networks and estimated speeds from broadband researcher Point Topic, along with results of speed tests taken by users.

You can add different layers of information to the map, showing details such as exchange locations, speeds and areas that aren't covered. There's a depressing number of these so-called 'notspots', in red below, and an even more depressing number of slowspots receiving 2Mbps or less, shown in turquoise.

Thinkbroadband plans to build on the map by adding information from the government stats site data.gov.uk, among other sources. The map will then display non-broadband information such as population trends against the speed data. A mash-up tool is also in the works for wannabe cartographers to plot more data on the map.

How does your area measure up? Check out your postcode and let us know your results in the comments.