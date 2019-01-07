Brilliant Switch adds HomeKit and Siri to its repertoire at CES 2019

Brilliant

The Brilliant Light Switch allows you to control your smart home, play music and send an intercom message from your wall. It replaces an ordinary wall switch and comes in a couple of varieties to fit switches of varying size. Each Brilliant Switch has a touchscreen and Amazon's assistant Alexa built in for voice controls. At CES 2019, Brilliant is playing nice with another voice assistant -- Apple's Siri.

Starting this spring, you'll be able to control any lights connected to a Brilliant Switch with Siri. You can turn them on or off with a voice command to your iPhone or Apple HomePod smart speaker. You can add them to grouped commands called scenes so they turn on when you say "good morning." You can even assign them to rooms and control them along with anything else in your dining room. All of this functionality comes courtesy of Apple's smart home platform HomeKit.

Siri won't actually be built into your Brilliant Switch -- so it still works best as an Alexa device. But if you already have a Brilliant Switch, you can now invest in other HomeKit devices without Brilliant detracting from your home's cohesion. Brilliant offers similar compatibility with Alexa's other main competitor: Google Assistant.

Each Brilliant Switch allows you to control multiple smart home devices with gestures on its touchscreen and comes with a built-in camera so you can talk to certain video doorbells and other Brilliant Switches. Brilliant works with several smart devices on its own, but the compatibility with all three major smart home assistants allows it to be that much more flexible.

If replacing a light switch is daunting for you, you'll also now be able to hire InstallerNet for white glove installation that comes with a lifetime labor warranty.

Brilliant Switches start at $300, which is a little expensive for a smart switch, but Brilliant uniquely combines a switch with a smart display and a camera. The added HomeKit functionality and the convenience of professional installation could help make this product appealing despite the price.

