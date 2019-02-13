Breaking Bad movie reportedly coming to Netflix and AMC

Frank Ockenfels/AMC

Breaking Bad fans, better keep your Netflix and/or cable subscriptions up to date.

The feature film based on the blockbuster series Breaking Bad will air on both Netflix and AMC, Deadline reported on Wednesday. Netflix and AMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment or confirmation. The series originally aired on AMC, with episodes then moving to Netflix.

Lots is still up in the air about the planned feature, which comes from original series creator Vince Gilligan. Deadline's report says it's still unknown if the project will air as one feature film, or be cut into episodes.

The original show was set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and what little is known about the film project comes from a 2018 report in the Albuquerque Journal. That report said the story line would track "the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom." No spoilers, but fans know that's likely Aaron Paul's character, Jesse Pinkman.

In the show, Bryan Cranston starred as Walter White, a chemistry teacher turned meth cook, and Paul was his former student turned partner. Neither actor has confirmed their involvement in the film, but really, even though Cranston's role might have to be in flashback or dream sequence, how could it be made without them?