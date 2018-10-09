Brad Pitt to star in World War Z sequel, with David Fincher directing

Paramount

World War Z is breaking out again. A sequel to the 2013 zombie pandemic film will start filming next summer, and two big names are attached.

Producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner confirmed the news to Variety while on the red carpet promoting their new film, Beautiful Boy.

"We're starting to shoot in June," Gardner said. "Brad Pitt is Gerry Lane, he's back. David Fincher's directing."

Pitt, of course, starred in the first film, but Fincher is new to Z-land, as Marc Forster directed the first film.

Dennis Kelly, who wrote Matilda the Musical and British drama Utopia, is writing the script.

"We're still working on the script, but he's done an amazing job," Kleiner said. "We think it's going to be great."

The first film, based loosely on Max Brooks' best-selling novel, was delayed for months due to rewrites, re-shoots, and an issue with firearms needed for the finale being confiscated in Budapest. It was finally released in 2013 and earned more than $540 million worldwide.