Brabham Automotive unveils BT62 supercar (with a nod to racing legacy)

Brabham Automotive has revealed the first images of the upcoming Brabham BT62 after the car was unveiled at Australia House in London on Wednesday night, promising a road car it says is "truly worthy of carrying the iconic Brabham name."

First teased back in April, the BT62 is the first car from Brabham Automotive, a new company led by David Brabham, son of the legendary Australian Formula One driver Jack Brabham.

That legacy is on display, with the first shots of the BT62 showing off a green and gold paint job that gives a nod to the company's Australian legacy and the design of Brabham's original BT19 chassis.

More than two years in the making according to the company, the 700-horsepower BT62 will boast a carbon fibre body housing a 5.4-litre V8 engine and carbon-carbon brakes. All that will combine to create a car Brabham Automotive says is "pure-bred for the track and capable of setting blistering lap times."

According to reports, just 70 of the road cars will be manufactured with an asking price of £1 million each (roughly $1.36 million or AU$1.8 million). The prototype unveiled in London on Wednesday night was built in the ZF Lemforder factory at Edinburgh Park in South Australia, with reports indicating the 70-car run could also be manufactured in Australia.