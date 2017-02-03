How to donate to victims of the non-existent Bowling Green massacre

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Bowling Green Massacre Fund/Screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

I've heard spokespeople from all political parties commit massacres of vocabulary.

I'm not sure I've ever heard one invent an actual massacre.

This joy, however, was the work of Donald Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway in an interview with MSNBC.

She said: "I bet it's brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre."

This was, indeed, brand new information. To the people of Bowling Green, Kentucky, for example. Its Twitter account offered this statement: "While in 2011, two Iraqi national living in Bowling Green were arrested for attempting to provide money and weapons to terrorists in Iraq, there was no massacre in Bowling Green."

Naturally, it moved many on social media to research this macabre event and even wonder at this atrocity. No, not the interview, the massacre.

Some righteous soul, though, has now launched a site where you can contribute to the victims. No, not to MSNBC's Chris Matthews -- the interviewer -- but to the victims of the barbarity.

No, not to all the American people who worry about our nation, but just to the victims and families of the many who lost their lives at Bowling Green.

The Bowling Green Massacre Fund page expresses the pain fully: "As we join together with our thoughts and prayers, we will always remember how our fortitude and compassion unite us all through these difficult times."

It adds: "We all still carry the vivid memories of what horrors occurred at Bowling Green, but some still relive those moments everyday as they work to rebuild a community torn apart."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's unclear who's behind the site. Click on the donation link, though, and you reach the membership page of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Everyone can make mistakes. Indeed, everyone does. Conway herself took to Twitter to say: "Honest mistakes abound. Last night, prominent editor of liberal site apologized for almost running a story re: tweet from fake account yet won't name him, attack him, get the base 2 descend upon him. Same with MLKJr bust fake story. It's called class, grace, deep breath."

Class and grace would be so lovely right now. As would civility.

