SpotMini, Boston Dynamics' agile four-legged robot, will go on sale next year for companies that want a mechanical quadruped that can get places a wheeled device can't reach.

The company has 10 SpotMini prototypes now and will work with manufacturing partners to build 100 this year, said company co-founder and President Marc Raibert at a TechCrunch robotics conference Friday. "That's a prelude to getting into a higher rate of production" in anticipation of sales next year, he said.

Who'll buy it? Probably not you. Raibert wouldn't reveal price plans, but said the SpotMini robots could be useful for security patrols or for helping construction companies with building information management -- in other words, gathering data about exactly what's going on at a building site.

Boston Dynamics is among the highest-profile robot companies around, getting a start with a loud, gas-powered Big Dog quadruped that could navigate challenging terrain and keep its balance. Later came Atlas, a humanoid robot that can do flips, pick up boxes, and now run, too.

SpotMini, whose development began while Boston Dynamics was a Google subsidiary for four and a half years, is remarkable for being not just fascinating to watch but also cute. That's pretty valuable given how leery a lot of us are about our possible future robot overlords.

On Thursday, Boston Dynamics showed it can teach its new dog new tricks: SpotMini autonomous navigation. The robot uses its four cameras to figure out where obstacles are and how to surmount them, including walking up steps without bumping into railings, Raibert said.

"This robot is using cameras facing forward, backward and on two sides to navigate through space," Raibert said.

On an onstage demo Friday, a human operator piloted the dog, giving commands about where to go but not how exactly to position its legs. It walked over some small obstacles -- moving sideways at one point. And it can hold its canine-like head stationary as the rest of its body moves around.

