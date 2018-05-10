Boston Dynamics SpotMini dog takes itself on an autonomous walk

Boston Dynamics' robo-dog SpotMini doesn't need a human to go for a walk. The robotics company just posted a video of SpotMini in its autonomous navigation mode, bringing us that much closer to the robot apocalypse.

The video description reads:

"Before the test, the robot is manually driven through the space so it can build a map of the space using visual data from cameras mounted on the front, back and sides of the robot. During the autonomous run, SpotMini uses data from the cameras to localize itself in the map and to detect and avoid obstacles. Once the operator presses 'GO' at the beginning of the video, the robot is on its own."

Once SpotMini familiarizes itself with the building's layout, it's able to get to the programmed destination all by itself, without hitting any walls or obstacles. Smart dog... maybe too smart.

Here are some other highlights from Boston Dynamics' cute/creepy SpotMini: