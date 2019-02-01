Boop stick? Silly scientists 'unscience' all the space things

Enlarge Image Elon Musk/Text by Amanda Kooser/CNET

It's not just fuzzy and flappy fauna that get to have all the fun on Twitter.

Following the success of the #UnscienceAnAnimal hashtag that has biologists offering up nutty explanations of animal anatomy, astronomers are getting behind #UnscienceASpaceThing.

Planetary scientist Tanya Harrison brings us Martian Geography 101 with a labeled image of Mars pointing out its explodey things, grander canyon and accidental polar boop. There's also an arrow pointing to NASA's still-silent Opportunity rover, which she describes as "sleeping(?) fren."

NASA's Mars Curiosity rover is a complex machine equipped with an alpha particle X-ray spectrometer and an instrument called "dynamic albedo of neutrons." Or perhaps you'd prefer some simpler explanations of Curiosity's anatomy as relayed by NASA's Doug Ellison. The rover has an Instagrammer, dirt rollers, a sky torch and a pebble booper.

Astrophysics specialist Jillian Scudder would like everyone to know about the unscience behind galaxies and their majestic gravity flapflaps.

Mark Lewis from Lockheed Martin has all the details on NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, which is currently checking out the asteroid Bennu. The probe is powered by sun flappers, wears a starhat and is equipped with a boop stick.

if you've ever wondered about the proper names for the parts of the space shuttle, don't listen to aerospace photographer Jack Beyer and his snuggle closet and puffpods-filled diagram.

It's worth taking the time to zoom in on planetary scientist Sarah Hörst's map of Saturn with its space potatoes and some boring red planet off in the distance.

Geology student Thomas Stritch took some time to explain an Apollo moon landing in terms of kickeroonies on the moonie and Ryan Gosling's reflection.

why did I waste time on this I have really super important urgent things to do #UnscienceASpaceThing pic.twitter.com/6XgWY9AOib — Thomas Stritch (@ThomasStritch) January 31, 2019

Perhaps the most biting piece of commentary to emerge from the #UnscienceASpaceThing hashtag is Twitter user Tracy Thompson's succinct labeling of controversial Pluto.

Even Boeing Space is getting in on the party. Boeing knows exactly where the astronaut clubhouse is on the International Space Station.

Between #UnscienceAnAnimal and #UnscienceASpaceThing, scientists are ruling on Twitter at the moment. May this festival of fun never end.

