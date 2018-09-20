Bond 25 back on with True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga

Bond is back on. After Danny Boyle ejected last month, the twenty-fifth James Bond will continue with director Cary Joji Fukunaga at the helm.

The Bond series producers revealed the news in a tweet today. The change puts a slight delay in the schedule for 007's next adventure: Bond 25 will begin filming at London's Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019, and comes out just under a year later on 14 February 2020.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oyzt826sXd — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

As yet unnamed, Bond 25 is set to be Daniel Craig's final film playing 007 before he hangs up his Walther PPK for good.

American director Fukunaga is best known for directing the highly acclaimed first season of True Detective, as well as Netflix productions Maniac, which premieres tomorrow, and Beasts of No Nation, starring Idris Elba.