Bohemian Rhapsody now on Digital HD: Every way to watch

Nick Delany

Bohemian Rhapsody just earned five Oscar nominations on the same day it became available for viewing at home on Digital HD.

The Rami Malek-starring movie about singer Freddie Mercury and the rise of his band Queen is now available in all digital stores, in all digital stores, including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango Now and Microsoft Movies & TV. You can also buy it through the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

If you would like a physical copy of Bohemian Rhapsody, the film will release on Feb. 12 on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD.