Boeing space taxis to use hundreds of 3D-printed parts

Enlarge Image Phelan M. Ebenhack, The Washington Post/Getty Images

Boeing plans to use more than 600 3D-printed parts on its CST-100 Starliner space taxis, according to a report from Reuters.

Oxford Performance Materials created the parts with strategic investment support from Hexcel Corp totaling $25 million. Boeing currently has a $4.2 billion contract with NASA to build three Starliner taxis and Oxford's fire-and-radiation-resistant PEKK plastic is supposed to help reduce building costs, Reuters says.

Boeing did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

SpaceX is also building a capsule for NASA under a $2.6 billion contract.