Bob Seger gives away touching free song to honor Glenn Frey

One year ago Wednesday, singer-songwriter Glenn Frey, co-founder of The Eagles, died in a New York hospital at age 67 while recovering from surgery and battling numerous medical conditions.

Singer Bob Seger is honoring his late friend by releasing a tribute tune, "Glenn Song," free on his website for anyone to download.

Seger and Frey had been friends for more than 50 years since meeting as teens in Michigan in the mid-1960s.

"The most important thing that happened to me in Detroit was meeting Bob and getting to know him," Frey told the Detroit Free Press back in 2003. "He took me under his wing."

Seger told Rolling Stone that for the tribute song, he "wanted a ballad with a heavy beat because that's the way I remember Glenn."

The lyrics are tear-jerkers. "When I think about you I always smile," Seger sings. "And then I go back for a while."

Hear "Glenn Song" Your browser does not support the audio element.

Seger told Rolling Stone he has no blockbuster aspirations for the song, but wanted to pay tribute to his lost friend. "I hope 'Glenn Song' doesn't make his wife Cindy cry," he said. "But it probably will."

Fans were crying too.

@RollingStone@BobSeger hats off. An amazing tribute to an amazing artist. — Wade Forrester (@CardinalHistory) January 18, 2017

@RollingStone@BobSeger two of my favourite artists of all time. It is nice to see such an incredible artist creating a beautiful tribute. — Colleen McCourt (@Colleenprchick) January 18, 2017

