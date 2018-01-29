The meme spawned at Sunday night's Grammy Awards is going to come in so handy.
Blue Ivy Carter, 6, seated between parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z, was captured on camera apparently shushing her famous folks as they applauded singer Camila Cabello.
Not many people get to tell Bey and Jay what to do, but their oldest child definitely holds that privilege. Twitter users were quick to share the image.
Expect to see the GIF of Blue's royal shushing used whenever someone, anyone, on social media needs to be told to chill out or pipe down.
