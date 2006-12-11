Blu-Ray comes to Dell laptop

Traveling movie buffs can now watch the slate of Blu-Ray high-definition movies on a Dell laptop, for a pretty penny.
Dell announced the availability of a Blu-Ray drive for its M1710 laptop Monday. The most expensive version of that laptop--checking in at $3,699--is the only one that features the drive, which allows users to watch HD movies or burn discs with up to 50GBs of data.
Dell's horse in the Blu-Ray versus HD-DVD standards battle is clear, as the company is a founding member of the Blu-Ray Association, along with companies like Sony, Apple, Disney and Panasonic. Some companies, like Hewlett-Packard, have decided they are going to support both while industry stalwarts like Microsoft and Intel continue to exclusively promote the HD-DVD standard.
