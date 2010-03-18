Blow into an NES cartridge for...music?

Etsy user NESharmonica

Those who have owned an NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) console will probably have memories of blowing into the cartridge when the system wouldn't detect it. Modern game consoles use discs, so those days are over. But if you want to relive them, try the NES Harmonica.

A user on crafts site Etsy is selling them for $30 each. Inside each of these gray cases is a Hohner harmonica so you can play, for example, the "Knight Rider" theme using a Knight Rider cartridge.

The seller will also ship the circuitboard that was gutted in making the harmonica--more a souvenir than anything since we don't think it'll still work. It's a pity there isn't a Zelda one available for sale, as we're pretty sure that'll be most gamers' first choice.

(Source: Crave Asia via Uncrate)