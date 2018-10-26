CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile Apps

Blizzard launches esports app for Overwatch, Hearthstone and more

There's a new way to follow your favorite competitive Blizzard communities.

blizzard-esports
Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard has a deep investment in esports, following its experiences with StarCraft II's tournament scene and the growing Overwatch League. Now fans can follow Blizzard's many multiplayer-centric franchises with a new app for iOS and Android.

The Blizzard Esports Mobile App is available now, and it's focused on delivering scores, schedules, updates and other game-centric updates in a manner that'll be familiar to people who have MLB or NBA apps installed on their phones.

The app currently supports the following titles:

  • Overwatch
  • Hearthstone
  • Heroes of the Storm
  • StarCraft
  • StarCraft II
  • World of Warcraft

It's worth noting there's a caveat with the inclusion of Overwatch in the app. The Overwatch League, which'll kick off its second season next year, isn't included.

The announcement comes before Blizzard's biggest annual event, Blizzcon, with fans expecting a series of announcements about Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Heroes of the Storm and more. Diablo fans, on the other hand, may want to temper their expectations.

You can download the Blizzard Esports Mobile app for iOS here, and for Android here.

Now playing: Watch this: Let's discuss Red Dead Redemption 2 after 40 hours
12:09
Next Article: iPhone XR goes on sale around the world, but fans mostly stay home