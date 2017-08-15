Blizzard brings back Battle.net name

Blizzard

What's in a name? Well, everything.

After deciding to do away with the Battle.net name for its gaming service last September, Blizzard is bringing it back again. The gaming company had originally decided to do away with the Battle.net name as it felt "there wasn't as much of a need to maintain a separate identity for what is essentially our networking technology."

But it seems after getting feedback from its user base, the makers being Overwatch and World of Warcraft will be transitioning back to its old name, but with the Blizzard branding in front and will be henceforth called "Blizzard Battle.net."

"The technology was never going away, but after giving the branding change further consideration and also hearing your feedback, we're in agreement that the name should stay as well," said Blizzard.

