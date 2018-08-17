Blizzard now admits Overwatch is a possibility for Nintendo Switch

Gamespot

Now that we know Diablo III is coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall, it's natural to wonder about other Blizzard games crossing over -- and the one we thought Blizzard seemingly didn't want to make is now back on the table. The popular team-based shooter Overwatch could be a possibility on Nintendo's system according to Blizzard Senior Producer Pete Stilwell, but it would take a commitment from the Overwatch devlopment team to make it happen.

While talking with our sister site Gamespot about the Diablo III port earlier this week, Stilwell was asked how he felt about Overwatch coming to Nintendo Switch. "Anything is within the realm of possibility," he said. "Our team was given the task to work on this. If [Overwatch developer] Team 4 picks up that endeavor, that's on them. As of right now Diablo is our only focus on Switch." Asked if he thinks Overwatch could run on Switch, Stilwell said, "Yes, it is feasible."

That's much more promising than the comments that Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan gave gamers last year. "I think the problem is, we've really targeted our min spec in a way that we would have to revisit performance and how to get on that platform," he told Express Online, adding that "it's already challenging right now maintaining three platforms and patching simultaneously, which is something that we've finally been able to achieve."

Also: "There are challenges in running on the platforms that we're not already on, otherwise we would probably already be on some of those other platforms," Overwatch Senior Producer Matthew Hawley told GameSpot in May.

In an AMA (Ask me anything) on Reddit a year ago, Kaplan did express interest in potentially working on Switch games. "I'm loving the Switch! My second favorite gaming platform of all time is the 3DS. Getting [Overwatch] on the Switch is very challenging for us. But we're always open-minded about exploring possible platforms."

Diablo III for Switch was announced this week, and a Kotaku article details how the port took nine months to create.