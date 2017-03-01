Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge honored with UFO award

Turns out even rock stars want to believe in little gray men from the sky.

Blink-182's former frontman and guitarist Tom DeLonge has been working alongside people from the "highest levels of the Department of Defense and NASA and the military" to uncover the truth about UFOs, he told Rolling Stone last year.

DeLonge's passion for UFOs might be news to you, but it's not just a quirky hobby for the musician. He's serious about learning everything there is to know about past and present UFO sightings, as well as any research being done about the alien phenomenon by respected scientists, NASA officials and military personnel.

DeLonge has written books (both fiction and non-fiction) about aliens, and even started a website, To The Stars, dedicated to "inspire a newfound appreciation of the profound, yet unresolved, mysteries involving science and the universe through research and entertainment that ultimately builds community, positivity and hope."

For his work on the subject, the International UFO Congress, a gathering of so-called UFOlogists, honored DeLonge with the 2017 UFO Researcher of the Year Award for his efforts, on Feb. 22.

DeLonge couldn't be there to accept the award in person, but he did provide a video acceptance speech for IUFOC attendees.

"I'm not done," DeLonge said in his video. "I've spent 20 years reading about Roswell, Churchill, the crashes, Nazis building crafts, what's on Mars and the back of the moon; I've done it all. I use my notoriety to do something pretty ambitious...and I'm making really good progress."

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.



CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.

