Some years ago, owning a flatscreen TV endowed one with a certain status. It sent a message to anyone who might gaze upon it: "My owner is cashed up to the gills, and premium entertainment hardware is a lounge room priority".
Now that the price of plasmas and LCDs has plummeted, flat TVs no longer have that elusive cachet. How does one make a cash-splashing statement in such an easy-access world? Perhaps a diamond-encrusted television might fill the void?
In celebration of its millionth Ambilight TV, Philips has created such a beast. Unveiled by former Miss Universe Australia Erin McNaught at the Sydney Home Show yesterday, the 42-inch LCD model is worth around AU$250,000. Its white frame is decorated with 225 carats of diamonds, which are arranged in swirls and flower patterns across two corners.
We headed down to the Home Show to catch a glimpse of the bejeweled behemoth, which was protected by a security guard and some hefty velvet ropes. To cop a squiz at the TV, see our video, featuring the glamorous Ms McNaught doing her ceremonial duties.
For anyone enticed to purchase the one-of-a-kind television, sit tight until the end of 2007, when it will be sold at a charity auction.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.