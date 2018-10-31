Blackmagic's next Apple Mac graphics accelerator, the Blackmagic eGPU Pro, will feature an AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics processor.
The unit is designed for Macs with a Thunderbolt 3 port -- such the new Apple MacBook Air -- and Blackmagic says it has 22 times the graphics performance of a 13-inch MacBook Pro.
The tall desktop device was designed in collaboration with Apple and is extruded from a single piece of aluminum, Blackmagic says. It features a "unique thermal cooling system that's been designed to perfectly balance the airflow and dissipate heat more efficiently," or what otherwise looks like a small chimney.
The eGPU Pro is designed to accelerate professional creative software such as DaVinci Resolve, as well as 3D games and VR.
The Blackmagic eGPU Pro features:
- AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 GPU
- Two Thunderbolt 3 ports
- DisplayPort with support for 5K displays
- HDMI 2.0 port
- 85W of charging power
- Four USB 3.1 connections
The Blackmagic eGPU Pro will be available in November for $1,199 from apple.com. UK and Australian availability are yet to be confirmed, but that price converts to about £940 or AU$1,700.
Blackmagic eGPU Pro sounds spooky, makes Mac graphics faster
