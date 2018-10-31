Blackmagic eGPU Pro sounds spooky, makes Mac graphics faster

Blackmagic

Blackmagic's next Apple Mac graphics accelerator, the Blackmagic eGPU Pro, will feature an AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics processor.

The unit is designed for Macs with a Thunderbolt 3 port -- such the new Apple MacBook Air -- and Blackmagic says it has 22 times the graphics performance of a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The tall desktop device was designed in collaboration with Apple and is extruded from a single piece of aluminum, Blackmagic says. It features a "unique thermal cooling system that's been designed to perfectly balance the airflow and dissipate heat more efficiently," or what otherwise looks like a small chimney.

The eGPU Pro is designed to accelerate professional creative software such as DaVinci Resolve, as well as 3D games and VR.

The Blackmagic eGPU Pro features:

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 GPU



Two Thunderbolt 3 ports



DisplayPort with support for 5K displays



HDMI 2.0 port



85W of charging power



Four USB 3.1 connections



The Blackmagic eGPU Pro will be available in November for $1,199 from apple.com. UK and Australian availability are yet to be confirmed, but that price converts to about £940 or AU$1,700.