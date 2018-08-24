BlackBerry video teases apparent Key2 LE days ahead of expected reveal

Screenshot by CNET

At least now we know what the back of a new BlackBerry phone is expected to look like.

The mobile giant on Friday tweeted a video that hints at the official release of the rumored BlackBerry Key2 LE at IFA Berlin. "Almost time for a new introduction," the company wrote.

This would be the first official teaser for the phone, a low-end successor to the Key2. Only the back of the phone is briefly shown in the video -- it has a gray-black, polka-dot-ish surface.

But we may already know what the whole phone looks like. Android Police released a purported image of the phone earlier this month along with supposed specs.

IFA, Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin, is a massive annual trade show for consumer electronics and appliances. This year's event will take place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 in Berlin, Germany.

BlackBerry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.