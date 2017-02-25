BlackBerry KeyOne specs vs. HTC U Ultra, Google Pixel, iPhone 7

This April, the BlackBerry KeyOne will come into the market as a high-end phone -- the first with both Android 7.1 Nougat software and a QWERTY keyboard. But when it does, it'll face staunch competition from a bevy of Android phones that have large touchscreens and premium hardware, from all-metal bodies to powerful processors and cutting-edge camera tech.

So how will the KeyOne stack up? We can never answer that question for sure without thorough testing (we'll have to wait until April for that), but we can take a peek at the specs versus other phones.

Without question, the KeyOne is unique. It's the only one with that physical keyboard, and has some other interesting software perks besides. But its single camera will compete with the dual camera setup on some premium phones, like the iPhone 7. It isn't water-resistant, and has a lower-powered processor than both the Google Pixel and the HTC U Ultra. And those looking for a full-metal body may not love the KeyOne's soft-touch backing (even if they like the fact that it doesn't gum up with fingerprints).

There's a lot more to discover when we get the chance to compare them side by side. For now, take a gander yourself at the full specs and pricing below.

BlackBerry KeyOne specs vs. HTC U Ultra vs. Google Pixel vs. Apple iPhone 7 BlackBerry KeyOne HTC U Ultra Google Pixel Apple iPhone 7 Display size, resolution 4.5-inch; 1,620x1,080 pixels 5.7-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 4.7-inch; 1,334x750 pixels Pixel density 434 ppi 513 ppi 441 ppi 326 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.9x2.9x.37 in 6.4x3.1x0.31 in 5.7x2.74x0.34 (at its thickest) 5.44x2.64x0.28 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 150x74x9.4 mm 162.4x79.8x8 mm (at its thickest) 143.8x69.54x8.58 mm (at its thickest) 138.3x67.1x7.1 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.3 oz; 180 g 6 oz; 170 g 5.04 oz; 143 g 4.87 oz; 138 g Mobile software Android 7.1 Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat Apple iOS 10 Camera 12-megapixel 12-"Ultrapixel" 12.3-megapixel 12-megapixel (wide) Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 16-megapixel 8-megapixel 7-megapixel Video capture 1080p 4K 4K 4K Processor 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2.15GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Apple A10 chip (64-bit) Storage 32GB 64GB, 128 GB 32GB, 128GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM 3GB 4GB 4GB N/A Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB None None Battery 3,505mAh battery (nonremovable) 3,000mAh (nonremovable) 2,770mAh 14 hour talk time on 3G, 10 days standby, 12 hours internet use on LTE Fingerprint sensor Space bar Home button Back cover Home button Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Lightning Special features Physical keyboard, BlackBerry security software Second screen, dual-SIM optional Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Water and dust-resistant, Taptic Home button Price off-contract (USD) $549 $750 $649 (32GB); $749 (128GB) $649 (32GB); $749 (128GB); $849 (256GB) Price (GBP) £499 £649 £599 (32GB); £699 (128GB) £599 (32GB); £699 (128GB); £799 (256GB) Price (AUD) Converts to AU$715 Converts to AU$995 AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB) AU$1,079 (32GB), AU$1,229 (128GB), AU$1,379 (256GB)

