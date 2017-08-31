CNET también está disponible en español.

BlackBerry's KeyOne gets a brooding black paint job

The KeyOne Black Edition is mostly identical to the existing phone, but beefs up the memory and storage. A new phone is coming in October.

blackberry-keyone-black-edition-ifa-8

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

BlackBerry hasn't shown off a brand new device at this year's IFA, but it has given its KeyOne Android keyboard phone a fresh lick of paint. 

The KeyOne Black Edition is, as the name suggests, a black version of the phone, which does away with the silver edging of the regular model. It comes with 4GB rather than 3GB of RAM too, and you can get it with 64GB of storage -- a boost over the 32GB on the standard model. 

blackberry-keyone-black-edition-ifa-2

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Those boosts raise the price a touch, costing £549 (rather than £499) in the UK. US and Australian availability of the new model isn't yet known but that price converts to around $710 or AU$890.

I do like the stark black version of the phone, although it's disappointing BlackBerry hasn't shown off any properly new hardware at the show. It did tease an upcoming touchscreen phone, however, that will arrive in October.

blackberry-keyone-black-edition-ifa-12

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET
