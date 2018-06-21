Fans of physical keyboards: get ready.
BlackBerry's Key2 phone will be available in the US for preorder starting on June 29, according to a tweet from BlackBerry Mobile.
Announced earlier this month, the Key2 is the successor to 2017's BlackBerry KeyOne. Like that phone, the Key2 is a premium Android phone with BlackBerry's iconic QWERTY keyboard.
CNET's Jessica Dolcourt has been using the Key2 for a few days and says the overall device design is improved, but says the keyboard presents a "steep learning curve for people who currently use all-touch phones."
"It's kicking my ass," she adds.
You can read her full BlackBerry Key2 hands-on experience so far, which includes full specs and pricing for the device.
Discuss: BlackBerry Key2 US preorders start June 29, on sale July 13
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.