BlackBerry Key2 specs leak just a day before its launch

The BlackBerry Key2 will launch tomorrow, but there may not be much left to reveal.

On Wednesday, tipster Evan Blass tweeted out what appears to be a spec sheet for the upcoming device. The phone is expected to have a keyboard design similar to the KeyOne, and the leaked sheet lists a 4.5-inch LCD screen, QWERTY keyboard and fingerprint scanner in the spacebar for the Key2. It will also have dual-rear cameras and a 3,500mAh battery, according to the leaked specs.

full BlackBerry KEY2 specs pic.twitter.com/xwp6Qc2Srz — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 6, 2018

Blass previously tweeted out renders of the Key2 that showed the screen and keyboard design, dual-rear cameras and a "mystery button" next to the symbol key. There was also a USB-C port on the bottom of the phone and a headphone jack up top.

BlackBerry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.