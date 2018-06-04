These BlackBerry Key2 leaked pics don't leave much to the imagination

Evan Blass

BlackBerry will announce the BlackBerry Key2 on Thursday, June 7, but if you can't wait a few more days, these renders may give a clear look at the upcoming phone.

Frequent mobile tipster Evan Blass shared possible images of the BlackBerry Key2 on Twitter, potentially showing the phone from multiple angles.

The renders imply that the phone could keep the screen-plus-physical-keyboard design from BlackBerry KeyOne, but also show a few changes like dual-rear cameras and a new "mystery button" next to the symbol key. There's also a USB-C port on the bottom of the phone and a headphone jack up top.

Although we can't independently confirm the authenticity of Blass' renders, they look pretty similar to the Key2 shown in BlackBerry's official teaser.

BlackBerry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.